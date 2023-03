This former KGB headquarters and prison, known as the ‘Grey House’, was donated to Tartu City Museum by the family to which they were returned after the Soviet era. Chilling in parts, the museum has created a highly worthwhile exhibition covering deportations, life in the gulags, the Estonian resistance, and what went on here. Guided tours are €20 extra. Temporary exhibitions visit, and occasional 'Dark Nights' show how terrifying the cells could be.