Estonian Sports and Olympic Museum

Chronicling more than just Estonian Olympic excellence (although the glittering medal display serves that purpose admirably), this offbeat museum has a real sense of fun. While the photos of puffed-up early-20th-century bodybuilders in posing pouches suggest that they took themselves tremendously seriously, there's no requirement that you should. If you're feeling inspired, take a spin on the exercise bikes, test your strength on the interactive tug-of-war, drive a virtual rally car or change the tyre on a real one.