On the main road heading north out of town stands the sad remains of Raadi Manor, one-time home of the von Liphartide family. It passed to the University of Tartu in the 1920s, but the Soviets took part of the land to build a WWII airfield, attracting bombing that left the once-beautiful baroque-style building a red-brick shell. While the surrounding parks can't match its 18th-century prime, locals still come to stroll around and swim in the lake.