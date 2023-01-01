Valga Museum

Housed in a handsome art nouveau building that dates to 1911, and has served as both a theatre and a bank, this museum focuses on the local area, with displays on natural history, archaeology, Soviet-era deportations, everyday Soviet life and local hero Alfred Neuland, winner of the gold for weightlifting at the 1920 Olympic Games. Most captions are in Estonian, but there are booklets with English translations. There's also an attached gallery, with modest exhibitions on rotation.