Opened in time for the 1980 Olympics, this futuristic, 314m tower offers brilliant views from its 22nd floor (175m). Press a button and frosted glass discs set in the floor suddenly clear, giving a view straight down. Once you're done gawping, check out the interactive displays in the space-age pods. Daredevils can try the exterior, 175m-high 'edge walk' (€30, 10am to 6pm).

The most dramatic moment in the structure's history came on 20 August 1991, the day after Estonia's official declaration of independence, when Soviet troops attempted to take the tower by force. While ordinary people blocked the path of the tank, four men barricaded themselves in the control room to ensure that the tower continued broadcasting. There's a monument to these events on the plaza in front of the tower.