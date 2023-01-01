Only the massively high Gothic stone walls remain of Pirita, completed in 1436 as the largest convent in Old Livonia. The rest was destroyed in 1577 by Ivan the Terrible, during the Livonian War. In 1996, Bridgettine sisters were granted the right to return and reactivate the convent, which they oversee from new buildings adjacent to the ruins. Atmospheric concerts are held here in summer – regular visits may not be possible during events such as mid-August's Birgitta Festival.