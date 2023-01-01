Maarjamäe History Centre

Maarjamäe Palace, a neo-Gothic 19th-century extravagance built by a wealthy Russian, anchors this excellent cultural-historical complex, run by the dispersed Estonian History Museum. The palace itself is now a museum; the former Stables are a smart exhibition space; the purpose-built Film Museum has a cinema and exhibits on the process of film-making; and the grounds are a Brobdingnagian reliquary of old Soviet monuments. You can visit everything, or just buy specific tickets (although everything is closely spaced and worthwhile).