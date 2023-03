Tallinn’s largest and most popular beach, Pirita is only 6km from the city. In summer, bronzed sun-lovers fill the sands and hang out in the laid-back cafes nearby. Even when it's bleak and windy there are plenty of wind- and kitesurfers to watch. It's backed by a narrow band of pine forest threaded by a bike track and there are places to buy an ice cream, a drink or lunch.