A sea fort built in the classicist style in 1840 as part of the defences of the Russian Empire, Patarei was subsequently used as a prison by the Estonian Republic, the Nazis and the Soviets. Peeling, dank and grim, its unrestored halls and cells are home to the unsettling exhibition 'Communism is Prison'. Adorned by explanatory panels, the courtyard walkways, solitary cells, washroom administrative rooms and execution chamber are open to explore.