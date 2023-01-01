Running along the northwestern border of Old Town, the most photogenic stretch of Tallinn's remaining 1.9km of medieval walls connects nine towers, including the Nunna, Sauna and Kuldjala towers, which can all be entered. Climbing up, you'll see art exhibitions, and displays of arms and armour and the like. Of course, the real attractions are the walls themselves, and the classic red-rooftop views from the top. Outside the walls, the gardens of Towers' Sq are pretty and relaxing.