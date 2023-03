This shallow beach is in Pelguranna, a neighbourhood favoured by Tallinn's Russian community. Broad and shallow, there’s a distinct local buzz in summer, when cafes open, beach volleyball is played, and the waters are patrolled (June to August). The beach is located 3km due west of Old Town (a 20-minute ride on bus 40 from Viru Keskus or bus 3 from Mere puiestee on the northeast side of the Old Town).