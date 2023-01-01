Boasting a broad collection of rare goat and sheep species, plus around 350 other varieties of feathered, furry and four-legged friends (including lions, leopards and African elephants), this large, spread-out zoo is gradually upgrading its enclosures into modern, animal-friendly spaces as funds allow. It’s the best place to see all of the native species (bears, lynx, owls, eagles) you’re unlikely to spot in the wild. There's a new polar-bear enclosure, a children's zoo and a cafe and souvenir shop.

Last entry to the zoo is two hours before closing time and all of the indoor enclosures are closed on Mondays. The zoo is easily reached on buses 42 from Kaubamaja and 43 from the train station. Look out for the 'Zoo' bus stop.