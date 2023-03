The first lighthouse on Sõrve promontory, just a primitive beacon, was built in the 17th century; the current 52m erection dates to 1960. To climb it, it's necessary to buy a ticket to the nearby visitor centre, occupying the old lighthouse-keeper's residence, and presenting displays split over several floors, including a 'nature room', a 'sea room' (devoted to shipwrecks and the rescue service) and a children's playroom.