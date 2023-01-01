Slītere National Park protects 265 sq km of land back from the coast on the Kolka peninsula. The park's focal point is the Slītere Lighthouse, a towering red spire that acts as the gatekeeper to the park’s rugged, often tundra-like expanse, home to wild deer, elk, buzzards and beavers. Displays at the lighthouse detail the rich natural beauty and history of the region. There are many hiking trails.

The Slītere Nature Trail starts at the lighthouse and runs for 2.2km. Part is on a boardwalk through lush wetlands, while another section wends through 100-year-old pines shading vast expanses of ferns.