Tank Graveyard

Part junkyard, part memorial, the ruins of military vehicles from around the country have been dragged to this open field in the years since heavy fighting ended, and make for poignant reflection on the damage done during decades of fighting. Local families have made their homes in a number of shipping containers in the centre of the area, which you'll need a permit from the Tourist Information Centre to enter, but wander (and photograph) at will apart from this area.

To get here follow Cemetery St past the Italian Cemetery until it takes a sharp left turn, where you'll continue straight onto a busy dirt path. The junkyard is soon visible off to the left, but for the densest collection of military hardware continue around to the western corner.