This small village on the road to Keren is within the 25km limit from Asmara within which travellers can move freely without permits, and the foothills that surround it make for a nice wandering day trip. An archaeological dig near the village was the origin of a collection of metal beads, earthenware pottery and glassware, some of which is now on exhibit in the National Museum.

Take bus 18 (nfa2) from the square in front of Enda Mariam Orthodox Cathedral.