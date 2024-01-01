Former Governor's Palace

Asmara

LoginSave

The best place to start exploring the city is at the Former Governor's Palace, which stands majestically at the western end of Harnet Ave. Built in 1897 by the first Italian governor, it was used by Haile Selassie during the Ethiopian occupation. Unfortunately, it is not currently possible to visit or to take photographs because it's an official building.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Tank Graveyard

    Tank Graveyard

    1.23 MILES

    Part junkyard, part memorial, the ruins of military vehicles from around the country have been dragged to this open field in the years since heavy…

  • Opera House

    Opera House

    0.28 MILES

    The Opera House, completed around 1920, is one of Asmara's most elegant early–20th-century buildings. It's free to have a look around during the resident…

  • Bowling Alley

    Bowling Alley

    0.75 MILES

    A block south of the Municipality Building, the Bowling Alley is one of the few genuine 1950s alleys left in the world. It was probably built for US…

  • Fiat Tagliero Building

    Fiat Tagliero Building

    0.65 MILES

    A futurist departure from the art deco standard that defines most of the notable Italian-era buildings in Asmara, this former petrol station was…

  • Medebar Market

    Medebar Market

    1.06 MILES

    Duck up northeast to soak up the atmosphere of the Medebar Market. No doubt you'll be awestruck the minute you enter this mind-boggling place. It's an…

  • Emba Derho

    Emba Derho

    6.95 MILES

    This small village on the road to Keren is within the 25km limit from Asmara within which travellers can move freely without permits, and the foothills…

  • Villa Roma

    Villa Roma

    0.37 MILES

    Opposite the Africa Pension Hotel, the gleaming Villa Roma is reminiscent of a Roman villa with its marble staircases, louvred shutters, curving…

  • Central Market

    Central Market

    0.59 MILES

    North of Harnet Ave, the sprawling Central Market is one of Asmara's major attractions. The best time to visit is early on Saturday, when people come in…

View more attractions

Nearby Asmara attractions

1. Capitol Cinema

0.1 MILES

This cinema building, now abandoned except for a few pool tables in a gallery off the lobby, was constructed in 1932.

2. Asmara Piscina

0.15 MILES

The 1940s Asmara Piscina is currently closed to swimmers, but there's nothing stopping you from badgering the attendant for a peek inside the modernist…

3. Odeon Cinema

0.21 MILES

Just off Harnet Ave near the EriTel building, the quirky Odeon Cinema and its attractive art deco exterior from the late 1930s is all but closed, so you…

4. Opera House

0.28 MILES

The Opera House, completed around 1920, is one of Asmara's most elegant early–20th-century buildings. It's free to have a look around during the resident…

5. Ministry of Education

0.3 MILES

Adjacent to the elegant Opera House, the 1930s Italian-era Ministry of Education, with its massive stepped tower, is strikingly austere. Because it's a…

6. National Museum

0.34 MILES

Asmara's strong point are its buildings, rather than its museums, but it's also worth popping your head into the National Museum, west of the former…

7. Villa Roma

0.37 MILES

Opposite the Africa Pension Hotel, the gleaming Villa Roma is reminiscent of a Roman villa with its marble staircases, louvred shutters, curving…

8. Catholic Cathedral

0.44 MILES

Strolling along Harnet Ave you'll be hard-pressed to miss Asmara's most iconic monument, the elaborate, brick-walled Catholic cathedral. Consecrated in…