The best place to start exploring the city is at the Former Governor's Palace, which stands majestically at the western end of Harnet Ave. Built in 1897 by the first Italian governor, it was used by Haile Selassie during the Ethiopian occupation. Unfortunately, it is not currently possible to visit or to take photographs because it's an official building.
Asmara
1.23 MILES
Part junkyard, part memorial, the ruins of military vehicles from around the country have been dragged to this open field in the years since heavy…
0.28 MILES
The Opera House, completed around 1920, is one of Asmara's most elegant early–20th-century buildings. It's free to have a look around during the resident…
0.75 MILES
A block south of the Municipality Building, the Bowling Alley is one of the few genuine 1950s alleys left in the world. It was probably built for US…
0.65 MILES
A futurist departure from the art deco standard that defines most of the notable Italian-era buildings in Asmara, this former petrol station was…
1.06 MILES
Duck up northeast to soak up the atmosphere of the Medebar Market. No doubt you'll be awestruck the minute you enter this mind-boggling place. It's an…
6.95 MILES
This small village on the road to Keren is within the 25km limit from Asmara within which travellers can move freely without permits, and the foothills…
0.37 MILES
Opposite the Africa Pension Hotel, the gleaming Villa Roma is reminiscent of a Roman villa with its marble staircases, louvred shutters, curving…
0.59 MILES
North of Harnet Ave, the sprawling Central Market is one of Asmara's major attractions. The best time to visit is early on Saturday, when people come in…
Nearby Asmara attractions
0.1 MILES
This cinema building, now abandoned except for a few pool tables in a gallery off the lobby, was constructed in 1932.
0.15 MILES
The 1940s Asmara Piscina is currently closed to swimmers, but there's nothing stopping you from badgering the attendant for a peek inside the modernist…
0.21 MILES
Just off Harnet Ave near the EriTel building, the quirky Odeon Cinema and its attractive art deco exterior from the late 1930s is all but closed, so you…
0.3 MILES
Adjacent to the elegant Opera House, the 1930s Italian-era Ministry of Education, with its massive stepped tower, is strikingly austere. Because it's a…
0.34 MILES
Asmara's strong point are its buildings, rather than its museums, but it's also worth popping your head into the National Museum, west of the former…
0.44 MILES
Strolling along Harnet Ave you'll be hard-pressed to miss Asmara's most iconic monument, the elaborate, brick-walled Catholic cathedral. Consecrated in…