Historically intriguing, culturally compelling and scenically inspiring, Eritrea is one of the most secretive countries in Africa. For those with a hankering for off-the-beaten-track places, it offers challenges and excitement alike, with a unique blend of natural and cultural highlights.

  Desolate landscape of Dankalia.

    Dankalia

    Eritrea

    Dankalia is the name of the narrow strip of land about 50km wide that stretches south of Massawa down to Djibouti, about 600km along the coastline.

  Adulis Archaeological Site

    Adulis Archaeological Site

    Eritrea

    Adulis was once the primary port of the Aksumite empire and a few impressive architectural remnants of this heritage remain. Most notable is the…

  Qohaito

    Qohaito

    Eritrea

    Historians debate whether or not the ruins of Qohaito were once the inhabited walls of the ancient town of Koloe, a settlement that predated, but grew to…

  Imperial Palace

    Imperial Palace

    Eritrea

    Overlooking the harbour just north of the gates of the Dahlak Hotel is the Imperial Palace, the original iteration of which was built by the Turkish…

  Belocalo

    Belocalo

    Eritrea

    Though the large iron cross is Italian-era, legend claims that the peak towering over Senafe and the surrounding region has been a site of worship and…

  Metera

    Metera

    Eritrea

    What at first appears to be a stele and two small ruined buildings just off the dirt road is actually the sprawling site of a city that was once an…

  Green Island

    Green Island

    Eritrea

    Green Island is 10 to 20 minutes from Massawa and is the most accessible place for decent snorkelling and tolerable beaches. It's certainly no Bora Bora,…

  Hotel Savoiya

    Hotel Savoiya

    Eritrea

    As you come over the causeway from Taulud Island, a broad sweep of white, arcaded palazzi (palaces) stretches out before you. On the corner you'll see the…

Flanked by two bland, sand-coloured buildings is the red, sleek-looking Cinema Imperio. Above the cantelevered cement awning that runs the length of the building are three symetrical rows of window climbing vertically up the building. On one side of them 'CINEMA' is written vertically in bold gold letters, on the other side is 'IMPERIO' © Stephen Lioy / Photography and Travel Media

Art

Should Eritrea be on your horizon?

Oct 12, 2018 • 6 min read

