Though the large iron cross is Italian-era, legend claims that the peak towering over Senafe and the surrounding region has been a site of worship and pilgrimage for much longer. The ancient chapel at the foot of the hill and the bleached bones laid out in caves halfway up do seem to confirm the story, and the tricky climb up a near-vertical rock face towards the end of the ascent may have you murmuring your own prayers before it's over.

It's possibly to go up alone, but prudence dictates that it's better to take a guide. Hang out around the start of the walk at the checkpoint on the southern side of the Senafe area, and a local kid will find you. A tip of around nfa75 for the hour-long trip up and back is appropriate.