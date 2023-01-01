Green Island is 10 to 20 minutes from Massawa and is the most accessible place for decent snorkelling and tolerable beaches. It's certainly no Bora Bora, but it can make an excellent retreat if you need some hush and a place to rest your sightseeing-abused feet. Grand Hotel Dahlak organises day trips to the island (around nfa770 for up to eight people, nfa1100 with guide) or ask around for local guide Tesfieh who can provide transportation and snorkelling equipment (from nfa1000 per group).