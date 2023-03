At the centre of the Piazza degli Incendi (meaning 'Square of the Fire', after it was the scene of a great fire in 1885) is the Sheikh Hanafi Mosque. At over 500 years old, this mosque is one of the oldest surviving structures in the city. Sheikh Hanafi was a great teacher, who funded his students' studies in Egypt. The courtyard is decorated with stucco-work and inside hangs a remarkable chandelier from the glass works of Murano near Venice in Italy.