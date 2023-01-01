Duck up northeast to soak up the atmosphere of the Medebar Market. No doubt you'll be awestruck the minute you enter this mind-boggling place. It's an open-air workshop where absolutely everything is recycled: old tyres are made into sandals, corrugated iron is flattened and made into metal buckets, and olive tins from Italy are made into coffee pots and tiny scoopers.

The southeastern section, devoted to preparing and grinding spices, is also worth a look. The main entrance is on the intersection of Jakmeira, Sahel and Qelhamet Sts; look for the large brick gateway.