Drayton Manor

Drayton has been serving up screams since 1949. Crowd-pleasers include the heart-in-mouth Apocalypse free-fall tower and Shockwave, Europe's first stand-up roller coaster. Younger kids will be just as thrilled by Thomas Land, dedicated to the animated steam-train character.

The park is on the A4091, between junctions 9 and 10 of the M42. Accommodation here includes a hotel opposite the entrance and a campsite.

Take bus 110 from Birmingham Corporation St to Fazeley (£4, one hour, hourly or better) and walk the last mile (15 minutes).