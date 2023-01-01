Erasmus Darwin House

After turning down the job of royal physician to King George III, Erasmus Darwin became a leading light in the Lunar Society, debating the origins of life with luminaries including Wedgwood, Boulton and Watt decades before his grandson Charles came up with the theory of evolution. The former house of the 'Grandfather of Evolution' contains intriguing exhibits, including his notebook containing drawings of his inventions. At the back, a fragrant culinary and medicinal herb garden leads to Cathedral Close.