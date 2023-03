The village of Wall was once the Roman settlement of Letocetum, which became a key staging post on the Roman road to Wales, and the remains of its inn and hot and cold thermae (baths), dating from 130 AD, are still visible today. You can freely wander the ruins year-round, or visit the small on-site museum (also free; check schedules on the English Heritage website). It's 3 miles southwest of Lichfield via Birmingham Rd – you'll need your own transport.