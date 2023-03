This chugging, grinding, water-powered mill still produces flour the old-fashioned way – 20 different types are for sale, along with six different oat products, and yeast and biscuits. The mill has various craft workshops and a tearoom. You can get to Rowsley direct from Matlock Bath by bus (£3.40, 20 minutes, hourly) on the route to Bakewell, or take the Peak Rail steam train and follow the riverside path from the station.