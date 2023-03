An educational introduction to the mining history of Matlock is provided by this enthusiast-run museum set in an old Victorian dance hall. Kids can wriggle through its maze of tunnels and shafts while adults browse historical displays. At 1pm daily from April to October (at weekends only from November to March) you can go into the workings of the Temple Mine and pan for 'gold' (well, shiny minerals). Reservations for mine tours are recommended.