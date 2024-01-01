Anstey's Cove

Torquay

A pocket-sized beach that's popular with swimmers, thanks to a picturesque rock ridge and pinnacle, and a cheerful beach cafe.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

    Exeter Cathedral

    17.37 MILES

    Magnificent in warm, honey-coloured stone, Exeter's cathedral is one of Devon’s most impressive ecclesiastical sights. Dating largely from the 12th and…

  • Greenway, House of Agatha Christie, Galmpton, Devon - stock photo South-West England, Great Britain

    Greenway

    7.29 MILES

    High on Devon’s must-see list, the captivating summer home of crime writer Agatha Christie sits beside the placid River Dart. Part-guided tours allow you…

  • 21 June 2017: Exeter, Devon, England, UK - Albert Memorial Museum and Art Gallery, Queen Street, Exeter. Albert Memorial Museum Exeter UK - stock photo RAMM

    RAMM

    17.55 MILES

    A fixture on the city's cultural scene since Victorian times, this hulking red-brick museum recently received a £24 million revamp. It's a treasure trove…

  • Plymouth, Devon, UK - August 3rd 2019: National Marine Aquarium, Plymouth, UK. Bright sunny day, day time photo.

    National Marine Aquarium

    28.76 MILES

    The UK's biggest – and perhaps best – aquarium is lodged beside the Barbican harbour. There's a huge amount to see, but the highlight is the impressive…

  • Plymouth England August 2020. The fish market with the deep sea fishing fleet moored alongside the quay. Boats registered in Plymouth and Brixham. Light cloud

    Plymouth Fish Market

    28.77 MILES

    Around 60,000 tonnes of fish pass through this market, making it the second biggest by volume in England after London's Billingsgate. It's an amazing…

  • Sharpham Wine & Cheese

    Sharpham Wine & Cheese

    7.93 MILES

    Three miles south of Totnes off the A381, this renowned vineyard is chiefly known for its crisp, sparkling white wines, as well as its delicious cheeses…

  • Beer Quarry Caves

    Beer Quarry Caves

    23.14 MILES

    Beer's creamy chalk cliffs hint at the presence of a seam of high-quality masonry material called Beer stone. It's been used in countless famous buildings…

  • Garden House

    Garden House

    27.41 MILES

    The enchanting blend of landscapes here make this garden one of the best in Devon. Its 3 hectares encompass wildflower meadows and South African planting,…

Nearby Torquay attractions

1. Kents Cavern

0.28 MILES

Expect stalactites to drip water on your head and temperatures to dip to 14°C in these atmospheric caves. Hour-long guided tours lead through a maze of…

2. Oddicombe Beach

0.92 MILES

One of a string of sand-and-shingle beaches, Oddicombe sits at the foot of the Babbacombe Cliff Railway.

3. Torquay Museum

0.99 MILES

The collection at Torquay's town museum is eclectic, taking in everything from samurai suits of armour to Egyptian mummies and taxidermied butterflies…

4. Babbacombe Model Village

1.16 MILES

There are 413 tiny buildings, inhabited by 13,160 even tinier people, on display at this Lilliputian attraction, the epitome of English eccentricity…

6. Torre Abbey Gardens

1.94 MILES

Built in 1196, this impressive abbey is a setting for arts and cultural events, but it's the wonderful gardens that are of most interest – particularly to…

7. Cockington Country Park

2.8 MILES

At 182 hectares, Cockington provides a welcome oasis of calm, green space, just a mile from Torquay's seafront bustle. Walking trails wind through fields,…

8. Paignton Pier

3.48 MILES

To indulge in pure holiday nostalgia, head to this grand old Victorian pier where you can parade along the long wooden deck, jump in a dodgem, bounce…