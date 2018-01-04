Scenic Thames Riverboat Return Journey from Windsor

Sit back and relax as we bring the sights to you. We provide an extensive interesting commentary on all the sights as well as local history, wildlife and legend along with a printed leaflet. The boat has full bar facilities and drinks or snacks are served to your seat - so you won’t miss a thing.As you depart from Windsor Promenade, underneath the shadow of Windsor Castle, you immediately see the Eton College along with the extensive college buildings, including Eton College Chapel. You may even see “wet bobs” – Eton schoolboys who take up rowing on the Thames. Further along we pass the memorial to Sir Sydney Camm in the form of full size Hawker Hurricane. Passing Brocas Meadows and underneath Isambard Kingdom Brunel’s Bow String Bridge we next pass the former sight of the infamous “Ricky Tick” Club where new bands such as the Rolling Stones and the Who first played as well as Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Wonder. Next past White Lilies Island which gave name to the album created by a former resident – Natalie Imbruglia. White Lilies Island has some impressive mansions with connections to the rich and famous. As we round the sharpest bend on the river, we pass Royal Windsor Racecourse with its famous Monday night schedule of horse racing. It is the only racecourse in the UK to be located on its own island. The boat cruises past “Athens” where Eton schoolboys used to swim in days of old. There is lots of wildlife to see along the way including kingfishers and herons all of which enjoy the tranquil conditions between Athens and the turn around point of Boveney Lock and Weir. Boveney is the 8th Lock of the Thames upstream of London and you are likely to see boats negotiating the lock as they are raised to the upper level of the Thames beyond, a height of about 4 feet.As you will arrive back at Windsor 40 minutes after departure you are afforded a totally breathtaking and imposing view of Windsor on front of you so be sure to have your camera ready.