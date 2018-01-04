Welcome to Windsor & Eton
Windsor town centre is full of expensive boutiques, grand cafes and buzzing restaurants. Eton, immediately north across the river, is far quieter, its one-street centre flanked by antique shops and art galleries. Both are easily accessible as a day trip from London.
Windsor & Eton activities
Windsor Castle to Hampton Court Palace Shuttle
Leaving Windsor Castle (visit at own expense), the medieval castle favored by reining monarchs since the 11th century you will take the short and direct Shuttle ride to Hampton Court Palace. Your journey follows the River Thames where passengers will see several notable sites.Soon after leaving Windsor you will be driven through Runnymede where the Magna Carta was signed by King John in 1215. This riverside meadow is recognized as one of the most important events in English history as it marked the road to individual freedom, parliamentary democracy and to the supremacy of law. Today the Magna Carta is commemorated by a monument donated by the American Bar Association. Alongside the Magna Carta monument stands the John F Kennedy memorial opened by the Queen in 1965.Approaching Hampton Court Palace you pass several Victorian reservoirs constructed to supply water to London and its surrounding suburbs, as well as passing the riverside home of David Garrick an 18th Century actor, playwright and theatrical producer. You also observe the Temple which he constructed to commemorate the genius of William Shakespeare. Finally you pass the former home of Sir Christopher Wren, the architect who is famously associated with the design of St. Paul's Cathedral in London.The Shuttle arrives immediately outside the main entrance to Hampton Court Palace approximately 30 minutes after leaving Windsor Castle. Visit to Hampton Court Palace at own expense. Hampton Court Palace has much to offer visitors; discover the magnificence of Henry VIII's favorite royal residence. Immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of the bustling Base Court and marvel at the breath-taking grandeur of Henry's State Rooms. Tickle your taste buds in the vast Tudor kitchens, stroll through over 60 acres of enchanting gardens, lose yourself in the famous maze and appreciate the beauty of one of the greatest palaces on earth.East Molesey which is just a short walk over Hampton Court bridge on your way to the railway station which has an abundance of shops, restaurants and pubs which visitors may wish to visit before returning to their final destination later in the day at their own pace. Return to London by train from Hampton Court Station which is only a short walk across the bridge.
Scenic Thames Riverboat Return Journey from Windsor
Sit back and relax as we bring the sights to you. We provide an extensive interesting commentary on all the sights as well as local history, wildlife and legend along with a printed leaflet. The boat has full bar facilities and drinks or snacks are served to your seat - so you won’t miss a thing.As you depart from Windsor Promenade, underneath the shadow of Windsor Castle, you immediately see the Eton College along with the extensive college buildings, including Eton College Chapel. You may even see “wet bobs” – Eton schoolboys who take up rowing on the Thames. Further along we pass the memorial to Sir Sydney Camm in the form of full size Hawker Hurricane. Passing Brocas Meadows and underneath Isambard Kingdom Brunel’s Bow String Bridge we next pass the former sight of the infamous “Ricky Tick” Club where new bands such as the Rolling Stones and the Who first played as well as Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Wonder. Next past White Lilies Island which gave name to the album created by a former resident – Natalie Imbruglia. White Lilies Island has some impressive mansions with connections to the rich and famous. As we round the sharpest bend on the river, we pass Royal Windsor Racecourse with its famous Monday night schedule of horse racing. It is the only racecourse in the UK to be located on its own island. The boat cruises past “Athens” where Eton schoolboys used to swim in days of old. There is lots of wildlife to see along the way including kingfishers and herons all of which enjoy the tranquil conditions between Athens and the turn around point of Boveney Lock and Weir. Boveney is the 8th Lock of the Thames upstream of London and you are likely to see boats negotiating the lock as they are raised to the upper level of the Thames beyond, a height of about 4 feet.As you will arrive back at Windsor 40 minutes after departure you are afforded a totally breathtaking and imposing view of Windsor on front of you so be sure to have your camera ready.
Windsor Duck Tour: Bus and Boat Ride
Climb aboard Windsor's only amphibious tour! On the Road River Splash Tour you begin the journey outside the magnificent Windsor Castle first visiting the great statue of Queen Victoria followed by Henry VIII Gate. You then continue down past the Royal Mews towards the Victoria Barracks, then venturing down the Kings Road taking in the magnificent views of the Long Walk & Crown Estate.You then work your way along the riverside village of Datchet with stunning views of the River Thames as you cross both the Albert & Victoria bridge. Arriving back into Windsor you venture along the river front towards your slipway at Windsor Leisure Centre. On arrival at the slipway there is a brief but important safety announcement, after which you then splashdown into the River Thames!After the excitement of the splashdown has calmed you cruise down the Thames to experience the breathtaking views of the castle from the river. Your live guide will educate & entertain throughout your tour with the rich history and stories that Windsor has to offer. The final completion of the tour drops you right back where you started so you can continue your adventure of Windsor by foot.
Sunday Lunch Cruise from Windsor
Board the Melody vessel at 11:30am from Thames Side, Windsor, and prepare for your 11:45am departure. Cruising through one of the most picturesque part of the Thames, you will pass by Windsor Castle, Eton College, Windsor Racecourse, not to mention the green and serene river sides, the charming wooden bridges and the majestic Weeping Willows overlooking the swans and birds that animate the scenic countryside.The Sunday lunch menu is prepared by award-winning chefs and cooked onboard the vessel using the freshest ingredients. Menus change regularly with the season and use the best of British ingredients and get inspiration from around the world. The cruise does accommodate for dietary requirements if notified in advance.Sample Menu - Adult Starter: Oxfordshire asparagus velouté, parmesan, tempura asparagusMain Course: Roasted free range chicken, roasted potatoes, sage and onion stuffing, spring greens, sprouting broccoli, glazed carrots, sage jus Dessert : Eton mess slice, fresh summer berries
Windsor and Thames Valley Bike Tour
Enjoy a day away from the city with this wonderful bike tour of Windsor and surrounding areas. Upon arrival, get on your bikes and set off on a leisurely, traffic free eight-mile (13 km) cycle through the country lanes, historic houses and cottages of the Thames Valley. Stop for a short break at the Tudor mansion of Dorney Court, dating back to 1440, before cycling to the 2012 Olympic Rowing Lake.Continue along the river, taking in the majesty of Windsor Castle before pedalling on to educators for 19 British Prime Ministers and the oldest school in the world - Eton College.The cycle ends by the River Thames with easy access back to the train station or towards the castle. This bike tour makes the perfect countryside escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city life.
LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort Admission Ticket
Whether you are earning your very first driving licence behind the wheel of a LEGO® car at the LEGO® City Driving School, helping the LEGO® City Coastguard HQ in your own LEGO® boat, riding a fearsome Dragon through a medieval castle or discovering the lost metropolis of Atlantis in a Submarine – The LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort has something for everyone!Master Builders will be amazed at the iconic Miniland with famous landmarks built with over 40 million LEGO® bricks. You can also see where the LEGO® models are made in the Model Makers studio! Little Builders also have so much to explore in the amazing DUPLO Valley with the soaktastic Drench Towers and Splash Safari, Fairytale Brook, Brickville and more!Plus NEW for 2017, The LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort challenges YOU to become a master of Spinjitzu at the all new LEGO® NINJAGO™ World. Join your favourite heroes and take on awesome training activities as you prepare for the ultimate test of your ninja skills on LEGO® NINJAGO™ The Ride!Your price includes theme park admission and Burger Kitchen Meal Deal, with the following choices:Adults: Burger, Fries and a soft drink (excluding XL Burger Meal)Children: Burger or Tenders, Fries, Capri sun, fruit bag and a pop badge The Burger Kitchen is located in the Pirate Shores and Adventureland areas of the Theme Park.