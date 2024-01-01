Whitstable Museum & Gallery

Kent

LoginSave

This modest community museum has glass cases examining Whitstable’s oyster industry, the Crab & Winkle Railway which once ran from Canterbury, and the local fishing fleet, as well as a corner dedicated to actor Peter Cushing, star of several Hammer Horror films and the town’s most famous resident, who died in 1994.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Canterbury Cathedral, Kent, England

    Canterbury Cathedral

    5.89 MILES

    A rich repository of more than 1400 years of Christian history, Canterbury Cathedral is the Church of England’s mother ship, and a truly extraordinary…

  • Leeds castle taken Just before the Sun appeared over the hill

    Leeds Castle

    18.66 MILES

    Leeds Castle, an immense moated pile just east of Maidstone,  is often considered the world’s most romantic castle. It's certainly one of the most visited…

  • MARGATE, ENGLAND - DEC 10, 2014 Turner Contemporary gallery, exhibition space, designed by David Chipperfield.

    Turner Contemporary

    15.65 MILES

    Turner Contemporary is a blockbuster art gallery, bolted together on the site of the seafront guesthouse where master painter JMW Turner used to stay…

  • Dover Castle with tourists entering.

    Dover Castle

    20.31 MILES

    Occupying top spot, literally and figuratively, in Dover’s townscape, this most impressive of castles was built to bolster the country’s weakest point at…

  • Banksy Brexit Mural - removed

    Banksy Brexit Mural - removed

    20.42 MILES

    Despite voting leave, the poor port town of Dover is possibly the Southeast community set to suffer most post-Brexit. It was perhaps for that reason that…

  • Secret Wartime Tunnels

    Secret Wartime Tunnels

    20.49 MILES

    The biggest draw at Dover Castle is the secret wartime tunnels. The claustrophobic chalk-hewn passageways were excavated during the Napoleonic Wars and…

  • Shell Grotto

    Shell Grotto

    15.93 MILES

    Margate’s unique attraction is a mysterious subterranean grotto, discovered in 1835. It’s a claustrophobic collection of rooms and passageways embedded…

  • J962YH Canterbury, Kent, UK. Beaney House of Art and Knowledge - Royal Museum and Free Library at 18 High Street. The building takes its name from its benefa

    Beaney House of Art & Knowledge

    5.83 MILES

    This mock-Tudor edifice is the grandest on the main shopping thoroughfare, if not the most authentic. Formerly called the Royal Museum & Art Gallery, it…

View more attractions

Nearby Kent attractions

1. West Gate Towers

5.66 MILES

The city’s only remaining medieval gateway (1380) houses a museum that focuses on the building’s use as a prison. The views from the top are pretty good,…

2. Eastbridge Hospital

5.8 MILES

A ‘place of hospitality’ for pilgrims, soldiers and the elderly since 1180, Eastbridge Hospital of St Thomas the Martyr is the last of many such buildings…

3. Greyfriars Chapel

5.83 MILES

You’ll find Greyfriars Chapel in serene riverside gardens behind Eastbridge Hospital. The first monastery built in England by Franciscan monks in 1267,…

4. Beaney House of Art & Knowledge

5.83 MILES

This mock-Tudor edifice is the grandest on the main shopping thoroughfare, if not the most authentic. Formerly called the Royal Museum & Art Gallery, it…

5. Canterbury Cathedral

5.89 MILES

A rich repository of more than 1400 years of Christian history, Canterbury Cathedral is the Church of England’s mother ship, and a truly extraordinary…

6. Canterbury Tales

5.93 MILES

This ambitious, overpriced three-dimensional interpretation of Chaucer’s classic tales using jerky animatronics and audioguides is certainly entertaining,…

7. Roman Museum

5.94 MILES

This fascinating subterranean archaeological site gives an insight into Canterbury’s everyday life almost two millennia ago. Visitors can stroll a…

8. St Augustine’s Abbey

6.09 MILES

An integral but often overlooked part of the Canterbury World Heritage Site, St Augustine’s Abbey was founded in AD 597, marking the rebirth of…