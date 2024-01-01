This modest community museum has glass cases examining Whitstable’s oyster industry, the Crab & Winkle Railway which once ran from Canterbury, and the local fishing fleet, as well as a corner dedicated to actor Peter Cushing, star of several Hammer Horror films and the town’s most famous resident, who died in 1994.
Whitstable Museum & Gallery
Kent
