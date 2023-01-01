Museum of Farnham

This engaging little museum is located in the splendid Willmer House, a Georgian mansion built in 1718 for the wealthy hop merchant and maltster John Thorne. Themed rooms trace Farnham’s history from flint-tool days to Bakelite nostalgia. A corner is dedicated to William Cobbett, the town’s most famous son, a 19th-century reformer, radical member of parliament, writer and journalist who established Hansard (the official record of what is said in parliament).

Cobbett’s bust takes pride of place in the peaceful garden out the back, where you’ll also find a timber gallery housing temporary exhibitions.