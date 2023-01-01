Farnham Castle was constructed in 1138 by Henry de Blois, the grandson of William the Conqueror. There’s not much left of the keep today except the beautiful old ramparts. Even if the keep is closed, it’s worth walking around the outside for the picturesque views. The residential palace was built in the 13th century as a stopover for the bishops of Winchester on London journeys. From 1926 to the 1950s, it was used by the bishops of Guildford.

The palace is now a private function venue, hence the limited opening hours.