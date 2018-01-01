Welcome to Dover
Canterbury, Greenwich, Leeds Castle Private Tour from London
Board a coach at the Victoria Coach Station and relax on the 1-hour drive south to Leeds Castle. Built in 1119 as a Norman stronghold, Leeds Castle is beautifully situated on an island in a lake.Enjoy a private viewing of this famous castle before it opens to the public. Learn how the property has changed hands and transformed over the years, from a 13th-century royal palace for King Edward I to the residence of Henry VII’s first wife, Catherine of Aragon, in the 16th century all the way up to the last private owner, American heiress Lady Baillie, who is credited for the castle’s remarkable preservation and redecoration.Following a guide, explore the galleries, bedrooms, chapel, banquet hall and courtyards. Then take time to explore the surrounding gardens, walk around the lake and find your way through the famous maze. Re-board the coach for a coastal drive to the White Cliffs of Dover, a chalky cliff face that lines part of the English Channel. As you’ll learn, these cliffs are symbolic throughout Britain, as they were the entry point for past war invasions and formed the first sight of England for travelers coming from Continental Europe.Drive up and over the cliffs to Canterbury. Here you’ll visit Canterbury Cathedral, one of the most important Christian churches in the world and today a UNESCO World Heritage site. Immortalized by Geoffrey Chaucer in The Canterbury Tales, this striking Gothic church is nearly 1,700 years old!After a guided tour of the cathedral, enjoy free time to explore the old town and have lunch at one of the many cafés or restaurants (own expense).Continue your journey to the London borough of Greenwich, notable for its maritime history and as the birthplace of many English rulers from the House of Tudor. Take a walking tour to learn about Greenwich’s history, architecture, palaces and parks.Arriving back in central London in the evening, hop on a boat and savor the views on a relaxing sunset cruise along the Thames River. Have your camera ready as you pass top London attractions including Tower Bridge and the Tower of London against the sparkling city skyline.Arrive at Embankment Pier to conclude your trip.
Leeds Castle, Canterbury Castle, Dover Custom Day Tour
Pop in your state-of-the-art Vox headphones as your tour starts and listen to your guide talking clearly about each site. Leeds Castle Set within 500 acres of parkland, Leeds Castle is renowned for housing a superb collection of medieval tapestries and furnishings. During your visit choose to: Embark on a self-paced walk around the castle's fairytale surrounds. Set across two islands and surrounded by a tranquil lake, Leeds Castle stands picture-perfect and an inspiration to countless artists Beat the crowds and take an early morning tour within the castle walls. Guides will be on hand to point out key points of interest including the aviary of rare birds, the vineyard and the intriguing maze (cost Adult £24.50, Child £16.50, Senior/Student £21.50). Canterbury CathedralTravel through Kent County to Canterbury, the birthplace of English Christianity and home to the Canterbury Cathedral. A stop for lunch is scheduled, after you opt to either: Loose yourself down a maze of cobbled streets on a guided walking tour through the medieval city of Canterbury Venture inside the magnificent Cathedral for a closer look at its Gothic-inspired architecture and learn why it is the most important church in the Anglican faith (cost Adult £12.00, Child £8.00, Senior/Student £10.50). Purchase entrance to the Castle and Cathedral at the same time and save (Cost: Adult £ 32.00, Child £ 25.00, Seniors £ 31.00)White Cliffs of Dover Before returning back to London by coach transfer, witness the spectacular White Cliffs of Dover, standing 400 feet above sea level. Sprawled on top of the cliffs, you'll find 800 year old Dover Castle towering over the town below.Upgrade to include entrance fees, or enjoy the flexibility of deciding on the day which attractions you'd like to visit.
Day-Trip to Canterbury and Dover from London
After central London pickups, begin your journey to Dover to view one of the country’s most spectacular natural features, the White Cliffs of Dover. The cliffs are part of the North Downs formation and reach up to 350 feet. Once you have taken plenty of photos of the beautiful views, start the short trip to one of the largest castles in the country Dover Castle. The castle was strategically placed at the shortest crossing point to continental Europe, and you will have plenty of time to explore the grounds and learn all about the history of the castle from the Romans to the Cold War.Your final destination is Canterbury where you will have access to Canterbury Cathedral, Mother Church of the worldwide Anglican Communion and cathedral of the Archbishop of Canterbury, leader of the Church of England. You will have plenty of time to explore the cathedral as well as see what the rest of Canterbury has to offer, such as St. Martin’s Church, St Augustine’s Abbey, or the Beaney House of Art and Knowledge which is an Art Museum and Library (admission is free). Whatever you find to do in Canterbury, this beautiful town will not disappoint.After a full day in Kent, you will depart back to London with an expected arrival time of 7pm. (your tour manager will provide an exact time and location to meet back at the coach).Please note: from the 1st January 2018, the drop off point will be London Bridge only
Leeds Castle, Canterbury, Dover from London Private Tour
Following a morning pickup at your centrally located London hotel at 08.00, hop aboard your private vehicle and take the 1.5-hour journey to Leeds Castle. Widely considered among England’s finest fortresses, Leeds Castle boasts a history dating back to the 12th century. Leeds CastleA unique opportunity to have a private guided tour of Leeds Castle before it opens to the general public. On arrival, take a 1-hour tour of the castle (own expense) which we can arrange for you and gain insight into centuries of royal history. Learn of famous names who once called the residence home and admire the stunning architecture for which the castle is known. Leeds Castle has been a Norman stronghold, the private property of six of England’s medieval queens, a palace used by Henry VIII and his first wife Catherine of Aragon, a Jacobean country house, a Georgian mansion, an elegant early 20th century retreat for the influential and famous and in the 21st century, it has become one of the most visited historic buildings in Britain. Admission and tour cost: £18.25 per person + £50.00 guide fee payable on the day to Leeds castle.Canterbury Cathedral After your visit to Leeds Castle you'll take a 45 minute drive to Canterbury where you'll have time to explore and have some lunch. Whilst small, Canterbury is truly a beautiful city and well worth a visit. Always busy and full of energy but with a village feel. Canterbury Cathedral is truly breathtaking with its medieval history dating back to 597AD. The Cathedral offers a private guided tour (own expense) which we can arrange for you. The Cathedral tour lasts about 90 minutes and costs £10.50 per person + £50 guide fee payable to Canterbury Cathedral on the day. White Cliffs of Dover TourFrom Canterbury you head to Dover to start the tour on Dover's seafront looking up at the White Cliffs and Dover Castle. Driving around the castle to the South Foreland (the White Cliffs) where you can look down at the port and across to France. A short drive along the White Cliffs past the South Foreland Lighthouse and through the pretty village of St Margarets at Cliffe to its secret Bay. From here you will head for the beautiful village of Kingsdown and its beach where it's believed the Romans first invaded Britain more than 2000 years ago! Then onto the award winning seaside town of Deal via Walmer Castle the home of the Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports. Discover Deals history of Smuggling before visiting the Medieval town of Sandwich. As you are a private group the day can be flexible to meet your needs (no waiting for other people). Once you're ready to head to London sit back and your driver will take you to your hotel.
Canterbury, Leeds Castle, and Dover in One Day from London
This is the perfect day away from London to Canterbury, Dover and Leeds Castle. Your incredible driver-guides will make history come alive through the day whilst on our luxury mini-bus and as you tour Canterbury by foot on an optional complimentary walking tour! The day begins as you leave London and journey towards Canterbury, home of Geoffrey Chaucer's Canterbury Tales. Enjoy your guide's storytelling as you make your way to the world-famous cathedral city. The cathedral dates back to 597AD, and you can’t help but be taken back in time in this city steeped in history, with Roman and Norman ruins and streets dotted with pretty timber-framed 16th and 17th-century houses. The route continues to the closest point to France on mainland Britain, Dover. Here you can walk along the iconic White Cliffs. With spectacular coastal views, this is a must-do to truly experience the incredible English landscape. The final stop is Leeds Castle and Gardens, where you’ll be able to step straight off the bus and start exploring! A castle has stood on this breathtaking spot, built upon two islands in a lake, since 1119. Your guide will share the castle's incredible history, it has notably been a Norman stronghold, the private property of six of England’s medieval queens and a palace used by Henry VIII. Now it is one of the most visited properties in Britain. This incredible day tour offers the perfect mix of history and scenery for a day away from London, and you'll arrive back around 6:30pm.
Private Tour: White Cliffs of Dover Day Tour with Leeds Castle Guided Tour
This private full-day tour is a wonderful opportunity to explore the White Cliffs of Dover. This private guided tour is just for your group and lasts 8 hours giving you a plenty of time to take in the area. You will be met by your guide with a luxury vehicle with 8 leather seats and air-conditioning.The day starts with a private guided tour in Leeds Castle. A unique opportunity to have a private guided tour of Leeds Castle before it opens to the general public. On arrival, take a 1-hour tour of the castle (please note: own expense £18.25 per person + £50 guide fee) which is arranged for you and gain insight into centuries of royal history. Learn of famous names who once called the residence home and admire the stunning architecture for which the castle is known. Leeds Castle has been a Norman stronghold, the private property of six of England’s medieval queens, a palace used by Henry VIII and his first wife Catherine of Aragon, a Jacobean country house, a Georgian mansion, an elegant early 20th century retreat for the influential and famous and in the 21st century, it has become one of the most visited historic buildings in Britain. Admission and tour cost payable on the day to Leeds Castle.From Leeds Castle you will head to Dover and start the tour on Dover Seafront looking up at the White Cliffs and Dover Castle. Driving around the Castle to the South Foreland (the White Cliffs), you can look down at the port and across to France. From here you will take the South Foreland Walk a breathtaking coastal path to the South Foreland Lighthouse at St Margaret's Bay. This walk, with its outstanding views are amongst the most beautiful in England. You can take refreshments at Mrs Knott's Tea Room at the South Foreland Lighthouse (own expense). Once refreshed, your guide will drive you through the pretty village of St Margarets at Cliffe to its secret Bay. From here, head for the beautiful village of Kingsdown and its beach where it's believed the Romans first invaded Britain more than 2000 years ago.As this is a private tour it can be flexible to meet your needs. Relax knowing your guide will make sure you enjoy yourself having plenty of time for photo opportunities, a pint in a local pub or an ice cream on the seafront. Your tour will finish back where you started.