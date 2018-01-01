Leeds Castle, Canterbury, Dover from London Private Tour

Following a morning pickup at your centrally located London hotel at 08.00, hop aboard your private vehicle and take the 1.5-hour journey to Leeds Castle. Widely considered among England’s finest fortresses, Leeds Castle boasts a history dating back to the 12th century. Leeds CastleA unique opportunity to have a private guided tour of Leeds Castle before it opens to the general public. On arrival, take a 1-hour tour of the castle (own expense) which we can arrange for you and gain insight into centuries of royal history. Learn of famous names who once called the residence home and admire the stunning architecture for which the castle is known. Leeds Castle has been a Norman stronghold, the private property of six of England’s medieval queens, a palace used by Henry VIII and his first wife Catherine of Aragon, a Jacobean country house, a Georgian mansion, an elegant early 20th century retreat for the influential and famous and in the 21st century, it has become one of the most visited historic buildings in Britain. Admission and tour cost: £18.25 per person + £50.00 guide fee payable on the day to Leeds castle.Canterbury Cathedral After your visit to Leeds Castle you'll take a 45 minute drive to Canterbury where you'll have time to explore and have some lunch. Whilst small, Canterbury is truly a beautiful city and well worth a visit. Always busy and full of energy but with a village feel. Canterbury Cathedral is truly breathtaking with its medieval history dating back to 597AD. The Cathedral offers a private guided tour (own expense) which we can arrange for you. The Cathedral tour lasts about 90 minutes and costs £10.50 per person + £50 guide fee payable to Canterbury Cathedral on the day. White Cliffs of Dover TourFrom Canterbury you head to Dover to start the tour on Dover's seafront looking up at the White Cliffs and Dover Castle. Driving around the castle to the South Foreland (the White Cliffs) where you can look down at the port and across to France. A short drive along the White Cliffs past the South Foreland Lighthouse and through the pretty village of St Margarets at Cliffe to its secret Bay. From here you will head for the beautiful village of Kingsdown and its beach where it's believed the Romans first invaded Britain more than 2000 years ago! Then onto the award winning seaside town of Deal via Walmer Castle the home of the Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports. Discover Deals history of Smuggling before visiting the Medieval town of Sandwich. As you are a private group the day can be flexible to meet your needs (no waiting for other people). Once you're ready to head to London sit back and your driver will take you to your hotel.