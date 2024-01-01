A bronze-cast statue of William Webb Ellis stands outside the main Rugby School gates. It's the work of sculptor Graham Ibbeson who installed it here in 1997.
William Webb Ellis Statue
Warwickshire
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
15.11 MILES
Founded in 1068 by William the Conqueror, stunningly preserved Warwick Castle is Warwick's main attraction.
King Richard III: Dynasty, Death & Discovery
19 MILES
Built following the incredible 2012 discovery and 2013 DNA testing of King Richard III's remains, Leicester's high-tech King Richard III visitor centre…
10.6 MILES
The evocative ruins of St Michael's Cathedral, built around 1300 but destroyed by Nazi incendiary bombs in the Blitz, stand as a memorial to Coventry's…
28.24 MILES
Resembling a glittering stack of gift-wrapped presents, the Francine Houben–designed Library of Birmingham is an architectural triumph. The 2013-opened…
10.7 MILES
This stupendous museum has hundreds of vehicles, from horseless carriages to jet-powered, land-speed-record breakers. There's a brushed-stainless-steel…
22.54 MILES
When Shakespeare retired, he swapped the bright lights of London for a comfortable town house at New Place, where he died of unknown causes in April 1616…
22.44 MILES
Start your Shakespeare quest at the house where the renowned playwright was born in 1564 and spent his childhood days. John Shakespeare owned the house…
28.58 MILES
At the University of Birmingham, 3 miles south of the city centre, the Barber Institute of Fine Arts has an astonishing collection of Renaissance…
Nearby Warwickshire attractions
1. Webb Ellis Rugby Football Museum
0.03 MILES
Intriguing exhibits at this little museum include the evolution of the ball and historic team photos from the Webb Ellis Cup (aka the Rugby World Cup). It…
0.07 MILES
Rugby's main cultural space has changing art exhibitions and local history displays. Within the complex, the 2016-opened World Rugby Hall of Fame has…
10.05 MILES
Markets, live-music gigs, moonlight cinema screenings and workshops (eg gardening or blacksmithing) are just some of the events that take place at this…
4. Herbert Art Gallery & Museum
10.55 MILES
Behind Coventry's twin cathedrals, the Herbert has an eclectic collection of paintings and sculptures (including work by TS Lowry, Stanley Spencer and…
10.6 MILES
The evocative ruins of St Michael's Cathedral, built around 1300 but destroyed by Nazi incendiary bombs in the Blitz, stand as a memorial to Coventry's…
10.62 MILES
One of the most evocative insights into pre-WWII Coventry is this half-timbered and brick hall where the town's trades came together in the Middle Ages to…
10.7 MILES
This stupendous museum has hundreds of vehicles, from horseless carriages to jet-powered, land-speed-record breakers. There's a brushed-stainless-steel…
11.63 MILES
The kind of stately home that makes film directors go weak at the knees, Stoneleigh name-drops Charles I and Jane Austen among its past visitors…