William Webb Ellis Statue

Warwickshire

A bronze-cast statue of William Webb Ellis stands outside the main Rugby School gates. It's the work of sculptor Graham Ibbeson who installed it here in 1997.

  • A view of Warwick Castle and the River Avon, Warwick, Warwickshire, England, United Kingdom, Europe

    Warwick Castle

    15.11 MILES

    Founded in 1068 by William the Conqueror, stunningly preserved Warwick Castle is Warwick's main attraction.

  • Coventry Cathedral

    Coventry Cathedral

    10.6 MILES

    The evocative ruins of St Michael's Cathedral, built around 1300 but destroyed by Nazi incendiary bombs in the Blitz, stand as a memorial to Coventry's…

  • UK, England, Birmingham, Centenary Square, New Library of Birmingham

    Library of Birmingham

    28.24 MILES

    Resembling a glittering stack of gift-wrapped presents, the Francine Houben–designed Library of Birmingham is an architectural triumph. The 2013-opened…

  • Coventry Transport Museum

    Coventry Transport Museum

    10.7 MILES

    This stupendous museum has hundreds of vehicles, from horseless carriages to jet-powered, land-speed-record breakers. There's a brushed-stainless-steel…

  • New Place garden, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, England; Shutterstock ID 138746273; Your name (First / Last): Emma Sparks; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Europe POI updates

    Shakespeare's New Place

    22.54 MILES

    When Shakespeare retired, he swapped the bright lights of London for a comfortable town house at New Place, where he died of unknown causes in April 1616…

  • The Stratford shakespeares birthplace in England; Shutterstock ID 52158487; Your name (First / Last): Emma Sparks; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Europe POI updates

    Shakespeare's Birthplace

    22.44 MILES

    Start your Shakespeare quest at the house where the renowned playwright was born in 1564 and spent his childhood days. John Shakespeare owned the house…

  • Birmingham - September 11: The Barber Institute of Fine Art in the university of Birmingham, on September 11, 2016, UK

    Barber Institute of Fine Arts

    28.58 MILES

    At the University of Birmingham, 3 miles south of the city centre, the Barber Institute of Fine Arts has an astonishing collection of Renaissance…

Nearby Warwickshire attractions

1. Webb Ellis Rugby Football Museum

0.03 MILES

Intriguing exhibits at this little museum include the evolution of the ball and historic team photos from the Webb Ellis Cup (aka the Rugby World Cup). It…

2. Rugby Art Gallery & Museum

0.07 MILES

Rugby's main cultural space has changing art exhibitions and local history displays. Within the complex, the 2016-opened World Rugby Hall of Fame has…

3. Fargo Village

10.05 MILES

Markets, live-music gigs, moonlight cinema screenings and workshops (eg gardening or blacksmithing) are just some of the events that take place at this…

4. Herbert Art Gallery & Museum

10.55 MILES

Behind Coventry's twin cathedrals, the Herbert has an eclectic collection of paintings and sculptures (including work by TS Lowry, Stanley Spencer and…

5. Coventry Cathedral

10.6 MILES

The evocative ruins of St Michael's Cathedral, built around 1300 but destroyed by Nazi incendiary bombs in the Blitz, stand as a memorial to Coventry's…

6. St Mary's Guildhall

10.62 MILES

One of the most evocative insights into pre-WWII Coventry is this half-timbered and brick hall where the town's trades came together in the Middle Ages to…

7. Coventry Transport Museum

10.7 MILES

This stupendous museum has hundreds of vehicles, from horseless carriages to jet-powered, land-speed-record breakers. There's a brushed-stainless-steel…

8. Stoneleigh Abbey

11.63 MILES

The kind of stately home that makes film directors go weak at the knees, Stoneleigh name-drops Charles I and Jane Austen among its past visitors…