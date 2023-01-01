St Mary's Guildhall

One of the most evocative insights into pre-WWII Coventry is this half-timbered and brick hall where the town's trades came together in the Middle Ages to discuss town affairs. As one of England's finest guildhalls, it was chosen to be a jail for Mary Queen of Scots. Stained-glass windows glorify the kings of England; further down the hall stands WC Marshall's statue of Lady Godiva. Look out for the Coventry Tapestry, dating from 1500, depicting the Virgin Mary's assumption.

The vaulted stone undercroft houses an atmospheric cafe.