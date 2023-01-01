Herbert Art Gallery & Museum

Behind Coventry's twin cathedrals, the Herbert has an eclectic collection of paintings and sculptures (including work by TS Lowry, Stanley Spencer and David Hockney), and thought-provoking history galleries spanning natural history and archaeology to Coventry's social and industrial history. Poignant and uplifting exhibits focus on conflict, peace and reconciliation. There are lots of activities aimed at kids, creative workshops for adults (calligraphy, silversmithing etc) and a light-filled cafe.