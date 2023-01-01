Fargo Village

Markets, live-music gigs, moonlight cinema screenings and workshops (eg gardening or blacksmithing) are just some of the events that take place at this post-industrial cultural hub spread over a former car-radiator plant. Shops here sell everything from secondhand books to upcycled furniture; there are also art-and-craft studios, a hairdresser in a vintage Freedom Jetstream caravan, and a brilliant microbrewery, the Twisted Barrel, along with cafes, bakeries and street-food stalls.