National Police Memorial

In the northeast corner of St James's Park, at the junction of Horse Guards Rd and the Mall, stands this memorial, one column of marble and another of glass. Conceived by Death Wish director Michael Winner (1935–2013) and designed by architect Norman Foster and artist Per Arnoldi, it pays tribute to around 4000 policemen and women who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The names of the victims include that of WPC Yvonne Fletcher who was killed by a sniper’s bullet fired from the Libyan embassy at nearby St James's Sq in 1984.