Bantham Beach

Bantham is, arguably, South Devon's finest low-tide beach. Set at the mouth of the River Avon, this dune-backed sweep of sand offers a cool cafe, surf hire and lessons, and views on to picturesque Burgh Island on the estuary's other side. Be aware: the rip currents here can be dangerous. Note the warning signs and follow the advice of the (seasonal) lifeguards.

At high tide a ring of sand frames the sea; at low tide it becomes a golden expanse, dotted with pockets of ankle-deep water. Lifeguards are present from 10am to 6pm May to late September.