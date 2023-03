More than a few ships have come a-cropper on this reef, just north of Shedwan Island, so if you're a wreck diving fan, this reef should be high on your list. The two best wrecks to explore here are the Carnatic, which sunk in 1869 while on its way to India carrying a large cargo of gold and wine, and the Giannis D, which sunk in 1983. Depth: 5m to 32m. Rating: intermediate to advanced. Access: boat.