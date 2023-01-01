Bibliotheca Alexandrina El Gouna

Also known as the Embassy of Knowledge and linked to Alexandria's modern Bibliotheca Alexandrina library, this peaceful oasis is El Gouna's sleepy cultural hub. A multimedia ('culturama') show takes visitors through Egypt's vast history – check the schedule for the various different language screenings – while in the library you can access a huge range of rare books via online links to the Alexandrian library. For those who have forgotten to bring a beach read, take advantage of the fiction lending library.