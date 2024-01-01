Bluff Point

This steep wall dive with the small wreck onsite known as the Gubal Barge, is a popular add-on to Thistlegorm dive trips. Around the reef you'll easily spot plenty of fish life including crocodilefish, scorpionfish and butterflyfish. Turtles are quite commonly seen here as well. Depth: 15m to 20m. Rating: beginner to advanced. Access: boat.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
15.44 MILES
One of the top five wreck dives in the world, the Thistlegorm is a 129m-long cargo ship built in Sunderland, England, which was sunk during World War II…
24.93 MILES
The waters surrounding this peninsula, 20km west of Sharm El Sheikh, are home to spectacular coral reefs, including the world-famous Shark and Jolanda…
20.91 MILES
The Dunraven sank in 1876 on its way from Bombay to Newcastle. Today the wreck, found at the southeast tip of Sha’ab Mahmud, is encrusted in coral and…
26.07 MILES
This two-for-one special off the southern tip of Ras Mohammed is among the most famous dives in the Red Sea and rated one of the top five dives in the…
12.42 MILES
More than a few ships have come a-cropper on this reef, just north of Shedwan Island, so if you're a wreck diving fan, this reef should be high on your…
21.29 MILES
In 1881 the Kingston (a British iron screw steamer) was on its way to Aden when it struck the reef at Shag Rock and sank. The wreck is now a fascinating…
27.02 MILES
Umm Qamar, 9km north of the Giftun Islands, is highlighted by three coral towers that are swathed in beautiful soft, purple coral and surrounded by a…
29.25 MILES
This dive site, underneath the promontory of the same name, takes its name from the fact that whale sharks can occasionally be sighted while diving here…
Nearby Sinai attractions
