Bluff Point

This steep wall dive with the small wreck onsite known as the Gubal Barge, is a popular add-on to Thistlegorm dive trips. Around the reef you'll easily spot plenty of fish life including crocodilefish, scorpionfish and butterflyfish. Turtles are quite commonly seen here as well. Depth: 15m to 20m. Rating: beginner to advanced. Access: boat.

  • Scuba diver at the famous Thistlegorm ship wreck.

    Thistlegorm

    15.44 MILES

    One of the top five wreck dives in the world, the Thistlegorm is a 129m-long cargo ship built in Sunderland, England, which was sunk during World War II…

  • Tropical fish at coral reef in the Red sea in Ras Mohammed national park, Sinai peninsula in Egypt.

    Ras Mohammed National Park

    24.93 MILES

    The waters surrounding this peninsula, 20km west of Sharm El Sheikh, are home to spectacular coral reefs, including the world-famous Shark and Jolanda…

  • Dunraven

    Dunraven

    20.91 MILES

    The Dunraven sank in 1876 on its way from Bombay to Newcastle. Today the wreck, found at the southeast tip of Sha’ab Mahmud, is encrusted in coral and…

  • Cargo from the wreck of the Yolanda at the tip of the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt.

    Shark & Jolanda Reefs

    26.07 MILES

    This two-for-one special off the southern tip of Ras Mohammed is among the most famous dives in the Red Sea and rated one of the top five dives in the…

  • Sha'ab Abu Nuhas

    Sha'ab Abu Nuhas

    12.42 MILES

    More than a few ships have come a-cropper on this reef, just north of Shedwan Island, so if you're a wreck diving fan, this reef should be high on your…

  • Kingston

    Kingston

    21.29 MILES

    In 1881 the Kingston (a British iron screw steamer) was on its way to Aden when it struck the reef at Shag Rock and sank. The wreck is now a fascinating…

  • Umm Qamar

    Umm Qamar

    27.02 MILES

    Umm Qamar, 9km north of the Giftun Islands, is highlighted by three coral towers that are swathed in beautiful soft, purple coral and surrounded by a…

  • Shark Observatory

    Shark Observatory

    29.25 MILES

    This dive site, underneath the promontory of the same name, takes its name from the fact that whale sharks can occasionally be sighted while diving here…

