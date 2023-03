The Dunraven sank in 1876 on its way from Bombay to Newcastle. Today the wreck, found at the southeast tip of Sha’ab Mahmud, is encrusted in coral and home to various knick-knacks including china plates, metal steins, and jars of gooseberries and rhubarb, among the detritus. Depth: 15m to 28m. Rating: intermediate to advanced. Access: boat.