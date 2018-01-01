Welcome to Red Sea Coast
Some of the most important sites in Christianity's early evolution lie in the northern Red Sea coast's barren mountains. Venture south of brashly loud and proud Hurghada, and you’ll not only find some of Egypt’s best diving but also the epic, wild expanse of the Eastern Desert. Criss-crossed by trade routes dating back to the far reaches of prehistory, and scattered with ancient rock art and lonely ruins, this little-visited area is a desert-adventurer’s dream.
Red Sea Snorkeling
You will be collected from your hotel and transferred to the port to board your boat for the day. Once everyone is onboard your crew will give you information about the sites you will be visiting and answer any questions about the day you may have.There will be three stops of approximately one hour throughout the day, the locations will depend on local conditions at the time. There is snorkeling equipment onboard for your use if required, and lunch is included. Hotel pickup and drop off is available from most Hurghada hotels.
Day Trip to Cairo by Bus
A tour guide will pick you up at 01:30 from your Hurghada hotel for a 5 hour coach transfer to Cairo. Upon arrival your tour guide will take you into central Cairo to wander Egyptian Museum and Inside this huge, world-famous museum you will find some of the most important treasures from Ancient Egypt. Built in neo-classical style, designed by the French architect Marcel Dourgnon the museum exceed 120,000 masterpieces. You will have free time to have your own tour and visit the Mummy room if you are interested.Your tour will continue to Giza to have lunch in a local restaurant before take you to the stunning Pyramids of Giza. The oldest of the 7 Wonders of the Ancient World you see the great Pyramid of Cheops which one of the world wonders, the Pyramid of Chephren (you have the chance to visit it from inside), and the smallest one of Mecarinus, the valley temple of Chephren. You will also see the great Sphinx and a panoramic view of the three Pyramids together. After you have viewed the ancient Pyramids, you will visit the perfume museum for a rest before you start your journey back to Hurghada.
Hurghada Airport Private Departure Transfer
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Hurghada, El-Gouna, Makadi, Soma Bay or Safaga hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. 24 - 48 hours prior to your transfer, you will be required to call the supplier directly (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher) to reconfirm exact pickup times and places.Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
Hurghada Airport Private Arrival Transfer
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Hurghada, El-Gouna, Makadi, Soma Bay or Safaga hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
Quad Biking in the Egyptian Desert from Hurghada
Leave the bustling town of Hurghada behind you, and head into the heart of the desert by jeep. After a practice session to get used to the bike, you will have approximately an hour to enjoy your exhilarating quadrunner experience. Negotiate the sand dunes and canyons that make up this unique landscape and open the throttle to speed through the open plains. A fast paced experience, away from the crowds of the regular tourist trails!
5-Hour Quad Bike Safari in Hurghada
The afternoon begins around 1pm when you're collected from your hotel for the air-conditioned journey to the quad bike station. Here, don your helmet, wrap a scarf around your face to shield yourself from sand, and enjoy a quick orientation on the vehicle and a test drive. From here, it's off into the desert. Zip through valleys and over low dunes as you travel 28 miles (45 kilometres) to a traditional Bedouin village. Here, relax on Arabian carpets as you sip sweet Bedouin tea, made from a mix of tea and desert herbs, choose to enjoy a shisha water pipe, or perhaps shop for traditional Bedouin crafts. Next, hop aboard a trusty camel and ride through the village Bedouin style, high above the sands. During autumn and winter, you'll be able to catch the sunset the while you have your dinner, enjoy the view from a sand dune before driving back to the base station: you'll return to your hotel around 6:30pm - 7pm.