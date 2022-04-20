Marsa Alam

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Coral Reef. Red Sea. Marsa Alam. (Photo by: EyeOn/UIG via Getty Images)

UIG via Getty Images

Overview

In-the-know divers have been heading to Marsa Alam for years, attracted to the seas that offer up some of Egypt’s best diving just off the rugged coastline. Despite this, the far-flung destination stayed well off the tourism radar for a long time. While the town itself remains a quiet, nondescript place, the strip of coast to its north and south has been snapped up by eager developers and is now home to a plethora of resorts and half-built hotels.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Shaab Samadai Reef is a breeding ground of spinners dolphin in the Red sea, in Marsa Alam, Egypt.

    Sha’ab Samadai

    Marsa Alam

    This lagoon 18km south-east of Marsa Alam is home to three dive sites with a reef system full of interesting coral pinnacles and fish life. What makes…

  • Underwater scene with a lionfish and a group of scuba divers at the famous Elphinstone at Egypt.

    Elphinstone

    Marsa Alam

    North of Marsa Alam, Elphinstone has steep reef walls covered with soft corals and is washed by strong currents that make it ideal for spotting sharks –…

  • Berenice

    Berenice

    Marsa Alam

    Founded in 275 BC by Ptolemy II Philadelphus, Berenice was one of the most important harbours and trading posts on the Red Sea coast from about the 3rd to…

  • Hamada

    Hamada

    Marsa Alam

    Atop an inshore reef 60km north of Berenice lies the wreck of this 65m-long cargo ship. Lying on its side in just 14m of water, Hamada is a fairly easy,…

  • Sataya Reef

    Sataya Reef

    Marsa Alam

    Horseshoe-shaped Sataya, 50km north of Berenice, is the main reef of the Fury Shoals, and has steep walls leading down to a sandy slope scattered with a…

  • Rocky Island

    Rocky Island

    Marsa Alam

    A sandy island east of Berenice, Rocky Island has a range of dive possibilities, including a 25m drop off the east side of the island. Plenty of coral and…

  • Sha’ab Sharm

    Sha’ab Sharm

    Marsa Alam

    Impressive topography and excellent marine life (hammerheads, barracuda, groper and yellowmouth moray eels) mark this large, kidney-shaped offshore reef…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Marsa Alam with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Marsa Alam