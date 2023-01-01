At the southern end of the Theban hillside, the Valley of the Queens contains at least 75 tombs that belonged to queens of the 19th and 20th dynasties as well as to other members of the royal families, including princesses and the Ramesside princes. Four of the tombs are open for viewing. The most famous of these, the tomb of Nefertari, was only reopened to the public in late 2016. The other tombs are those of Titi, Khaemwaset and Amunherkhepshef.

An additional ticket is required for Tomb of Nefertari.