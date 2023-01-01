Tomb of Khaemwaset

Like his neighbour Amunherkhepshef, Khaemwaset was a son of Ramses III who died young; there is little information about his age or cause of death. His tomb follows a linear plan and is decorated with well-preserved, brightly coloured scenes of Ramses introducing his son to the gods, and scenes from the Book of the Dead. The vestibule has an astronomical ceiling, showing Ramses III in full ceremonial dress; Khaemwaset wears a tunic, the sidelock of hair signifying his youth.