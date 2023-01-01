The tomb of Sennedjem is stunningly decorated and contains two small chambers with some exquisite paintings. Sennedjem was a 19th-dynasty artist who lived during the reigns of Seti I and Ramses II, and it seems he ensured his own tomb was as finely decorated as those of his masters. Images include Sennedjem farming with his wife, his mummification and a particularly beautiful image of Osiris with crook and flail.

Because of the popularity and small size of this and the neighbouring tomb of Inherka, you might find yourself in a queue.