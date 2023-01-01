Theban Community Library

The latest project from Professor Kent Weeks and the Theban Mapping Project is the first open library in Luxor, a free service with general books in Arabic and English, and a good collection on archaeology and issues related to conservation. There are regular evening lectures. More information is available from the librarian, Ahmed Hassan, or via their website or Facebook page.

Open to all, the library is used by local archaeologists and guides, school children (there is no other library that serves them) and people from the villages. The latest additions include books on diet and prenatal care for local mothers. The library is self-funding and welcomes donations.