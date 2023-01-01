Mut Temple Enclosure

From the 10th pylon, an avenue of sphinxes leads to the partly excavated southern enclosure – the Precinct of Mut, consort of Amun. The Temple of Mut was built by Amenhotep III and consists of a sanctuary, a hypostyle hall and two courts. It has been restored and officially opened to the public.

Amenhotep also set up more than 700 black granite statues of the lioness goddess Sekhmet, Mut’s northern counterpart, which are believed to form a calendar, with two statues for every day of the year, receiving offerings each morning and evening. The main avenue of sphinxes from Luxor Temple enters the Karnak complex at the front of the Mut Temple.